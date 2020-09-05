GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're at home for a little while longer, and many people are searching for something new to do while staying safe at home. What about spring cleaning? Maybe some organizing? The weather is still cold, so it's a good time to go through some areas of the house you may not have the time for when the weather gets nicer.

Katie Riedel from Making Space Organization shared some tips on how to get your home in order.

Start small: Pick a specific space or item you want to start with. That can be the medicine cabinet, your sock drawer, or a kitchen cabinet. This helps build momentum without making you feel overwhelmed.

Get rid of the DUDs: damaged items, unused items, and duplicates. You don't need these to stay in your home. When you go through, collect these items and get them ready to donate or sell, so they aren't cluttering your living space.

Don't try to work for too long: Short bursts of productivity are more helpful. This can keep us from feeling fatigued as we work, and can help keep us on task. Set a timer to help keep yourself from getting overwhelmed, or stuck working on a single project.

When you are working to get organized follow these steps:

Take everything out. Get rid of the DUDs. Group like items together. Contain items in a single space.

Riedel also recommends the "one in, one out rule". For every thing you buy that's new, another thing should be tossed or donated.

