This spring, Experience Grand Rapids launched a new video series called "The Grand Outdoors" which features the outdoor recreation activities you can enjoy in Grand Rapids. The city's unique location in Kent County allows people to enjoy both urban and countryside activities.

The first installment of the video series focuses on summer activities like fishing, paddling and biking. Another set of videos will be launched later this year and will focus on more wintery activities. The videos showcase ways you can have fun, relax and enjoy what Grand Rapids and Kent County have to offer, no matter the season.

