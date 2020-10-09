Get ready for fall with some fashion inspiration!

Meghan Schorfhaar from Duffield Lane in Grand Rapids shows off some fall fashion trends.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes, beautiful trees and comfy sweaters... but which sweaters to wear? A local boutique is helping you spice up your wardrobe, with this fall fashion inspiration.

Duffield Lane, located in Breton Village, is offering up styles for everyone in the family. The boutique also just released their Fall Collection.

Duffield Lanes describe their clothes as "classic, cozy and comfortable with a nautical twist." In addition to their Fall Collection, the shop is also trying to get rid of their summer clothes, and are hosting a sale!

Duffield Lanes is located in 300 locations around the U.S.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.