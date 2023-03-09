What to expect at the 54th Annual Fiesta Mexicana in September

There will be tons of authentic Mexican food, live Mariachi bands, and activities for the whole family!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Calder Plaza will be filled with Mariachi, authentic Mexican food, and activities for all ages this month. The 54th Annual Fiesta Mexicana gives you a chance to celebrate Mexican Independence right here in West Michigan.

Fiesta Mexicana is one of Grand Rapids' longest running ethnic events. It's back this year from Friday, Sept. 8th through Sunday, the 10th. The 3-day event is put on by the Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan.

This year's event features live music performances each day. Other popular events include the Lowrider Car Show on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and an Independence Day Grito Ceremony in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit.

Each year, the Mexican Heritage Association acknowledges an individual for their work in the Mexican community. If you know someone you think deserves recognition, you can nominate them here.

Here's what's on the schedule for this year's event:

