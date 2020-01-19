GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The best way to plan a wedding is to start! It also helps to have options when it comes to vendors so couples can choose what works best for their perfect day.

For eleven years, the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan has helped couples find the right fit. You can taste cakes, see photos from photographers, check out the inside of limousines and party buses, try out photo booths and speak to representatives of businesses that can make sure your day runs smoothly, or can supply you with everything you need for the big day and the honeymoon afterward.

Here are some of the vendor categories that will be represented at the event.

Wedding Gowns - Bridal Party and Mother Dresses

Party and Mother Dresses Men’s Tuxedos & Suits

Live Dance demonstration prior to the fashion show

Floral & Decorations

Custom Invitations and Stationary

Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party

Tent & Party Rentals

Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues

Photography & Videography

Rehearsal Dinner & Bridal Shower Venues

Shower Venues Bridal Gift Registry

Gift Registry Photo Booth

DJ’s & Music

Hotel & Lodging

Catering Services and Food Sampling

Cookware & Culinary

Health & Wellness

Wedding Cakes, Cupcakes, Ice Cream, Gourmet Popcorn & Candy

Beauty, Hair and Cosmetics

Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings

Limousines & Party Bus

There will also be a runway fashion show at 1:00 p.m. and you can listen to live music while perusing your options. There are even door prizes. You can sign up for those here.

