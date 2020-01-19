GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The best way to plan a wedding is to start! It also helps to have options when it comes to vendors so couples can choose what works best for their perfect day.
For eleven years, the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan has helped couples find the right fit. You can taste cakes, see photos from photographers, check out the inside of limousines and party buses, try out photo booths and speak to representatives of businesses that can make sure your day runs smoothly, or can supply you with everything you need for the big day and the honeymoon afterward.
Here are some of the vendor categories that will be represented at the event.
- Wedding Gowns - Bridal Party and Mother Dresses
- Men’s Tuxedos & Suits
- Live Dance demonstration prior to the fashion show
- Floral & Decorations
- Custom Invitations and Stationary
- Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party
- Tent & Party Rentals
- Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues
- Photography & Videography
- Rehearsal Dinner & Bridal Shower Venues
- Bridal Gift Registry
- Photo Booth
- DJ’s & Music
- Hotel & Lodging
- Catering Services and Food Sampling
- Cookware & Culinary
- Health & Wellness
- Wedding Cakes, Cupcakes, Ice Cream, Gourmet Popcorn & Candy
- Beauty, Hair and Cosmetics
- Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings
- Limousines & Party Bus
There will also be a runway fashion show at 1:00 p.m. and you can listen to live music while perusing your options. There are even door prizes. You can sign up for those here.
