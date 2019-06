GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's not just a regular Tuesday, it's National Go Fishing Day.

On June 18, everyone is encouraged to take a break from your routine and find a spot to catch a fish or two.

If you're in need of a good place to take the kids, the Michigan DNR can help with that. There is a map on the DNR's website that identifies the best family-friendly and easy-to-access areas with high chance that you'll catch fish.

Just recently, DNR staff and some of the Detroit Red Wings had a fish off. They took to the St. Clair River to test their skills.

