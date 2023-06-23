New Grand Haven cafe opens with four day work week

Sitting at a Japanese Kotatsu table, co-owner Sarah Kniss reflects on her vision for her own Kotatsu cafe, now brought to life.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Café Tamaki, located at 12 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven, was a project that had been brewing for years. Co-owner Sarah Kniss was inspired by traditional Kotatsu cafes while working in Japan. Her vision came to life after partnering with Sam Birkenkamp, who began creating his own tea in 2014.

Now they are looking for the next key ingredient: the staff.

"I've worked in the military. I'm a United States Marine. I've worked in tech, I've worked in industry, all levels of customer service and sales. And my observation is, no matter what the work environment is, if somebody has a work-life balance, it's good. They can bring themselves 100% Whatever job they're doing. If we're paying people enough money, where they can afford to live comfortably, and giving them enough hours a week where they feel fulfilled doing their daily tasks, there's a bit more of harmony that they can bring to the workplace and at home," said Birkenkamp, on why they believe what they are offering is necessary.

The offer includes a 32-hour workweek, a pay of $2,800 a month, along with three days of paid time off each month as well.

"We looked hard at the math, we looked at the numbers, we filled out a spreadsheet. And we discovered that whether we're paying somebody $7 An hour or $50 an hour, it doesn't really affect too much the actual change of the cost of the drink."

Retaining staff is their goal. They say it is more cost-effective to maintain a consistent and happy staff, which in turn will create a welcoming and culturally enriching store. Traditional Kotatsu seating is a key trait.

A Kotatsu table is a traditional piece of Japanese furniture with a heater mounted underneath, a blanket placed over the table, and then a hard surface on top, providing a cozy spot for drinking tea and having an open conversation, which is how Birkenkamp and Kniss describe their hiring process.

"Everyone who sends in an application will have the opportunity to take our first class, which is part training and part interview. So we're looking for people who know how to brew tea. But if you haven't brewed tea before, and you're a really good host, this is a great opportunity for us to get to see that as well."

When asked about what they look forward to most about welcoming the community and new staff, Kniss anticipates what their store will be able to provide.

"I'm excited to just build a place where everybody who comes through the door leaves a little bit happier, and then they take that energy, and it just spreads."

Those looking to apply can send their interest and resumes to cafetamaki@gmail.com.

