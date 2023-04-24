Grand Haven church remembers gun violence victims

United Methodist Church of The Dunes hope to spread a message to those grieving.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Gun violence deaths continue to rise causing many people to lose their loved ones. One Grand Haven church is hoping to spread a message to those grieving.

"This display had been made at the Episcopal Church, and we're grateful that they loaned it to us so that we might also bear witness to our desire to support people," said lead pastor Louis Grettenberger.

A group with the 'United Methodist Church of the Dunes' have put up a display to show support for those who have been victims of gun violence and also to work to prevent gun violence in the future for the state of Michigan.

"So I came in after it had been set up and what the impact it had on me was then what I shared with our congregation yesterday, when they were sharing on Sunday morning. I've had a couple of losses in my life, over the last couple of years, lost nephew to gun violence, and had a gun not been available readily for him, maybe he could have been helped in time that that wouldn't have happened. And so I was remembering that yesterday as I looked at those tombstones," said Grettenberger.

Grettenberger says that at their Michigan Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church's meeting, they asked more facilities to support gun violence intervention or prevention.

"This was our effort to respond to that call that had been agreed on across our state as United Methodist. And our bishop had encouraged us to do that as well," said Grettenberger.

Grettenberger says that this display sends an important message to the community.

"I just really strongly believe that when people are suffering we need to to grieve alongside folks that we care about and vice versa and that's going to build better community and sharing kindness is an important part of what our church is about," said Grettenberger.

The display will be set up for another week outside the church's building.

