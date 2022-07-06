Study: Grand Rapids is 6th most competitive renter market in US

Grand Rapids has continued to be one of the most competitive renter's markets in the country, beating out the likes of Orange County, CA and Suburban Chicago, IL.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For every apartment rental unit in Grand Rapids, there are 18 people competing for that space, according to a new study by RentCafe.

This makes Grand Rapids the hottest rental market in the Midwest and the sixth most sought-after rental market in the United States, according to the study.

The occupancy rate for apartments in the city is nearly 97%, beating out all but a handful of other cities in the country.

The study also shows that Grand Rapids has a very small amount of new apartments being built in the area, with only 0.3% of the entire apartment market newly constructed in 2022. The national average for the share of newly constructed apartments is 0.7% of the market.

10 Most Competitive Rental Markets In 2022

Miami-Dade County, FL Harrisburg, PA Orlando, FL Southwest Florida, FL North Jersey, NJ Grand Rapids, MI Rochester, NY Central Jersey, NJ Milwaukee, WI Broward County, FL

According to RentCafe's explanation of methodology used for the study, "To compile this report, RentCafe.com’s research team analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 102 rental markets in the U.S. the data comes directly from market-rate large-scale multifamily properties of 50 units and more. Fully affordable multifamily properties have been excluded."

