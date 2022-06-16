Grand Rapids African American Health Institute addressing Black men's mental health with community conversations

A second in a series of community conversations to help address current social climates facing African Americans regarding a myriad amount of struggles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As mental health becomes an important discussion across America over the last few years, one institute wants to ensure Black men are not left behind.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) held a community conversation concerning Black men's mental health, as they continue to face a myriad amount of struggles in the country's current social climate.

It was held Thursday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Center for Community Transformation. It is the second in a series desiring to help equip youth, families, community members and other key support systems with information on how to address their issues in the Black community.

Trained professionals presented material and taught much need skills from a place of "health, wholeness, and strategy" to help participants put into action the change they wish to see.

The third installment for the community conversations will discuss Black women and their mental health. It will be held on July 21.

For more information or to donate to the organization, you can visit their website.

