GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In April, three ladies from Grand Rapids made a video, in which they asked jazz vocalist Tony Bennett to stop at their retirement home before his concert at DeVos Performance Hall on May 8.

Bennett didn't show up, but the "Cougars on the Prowl," of Villa Maria Retirement Community got the second best thing Tuesday. The concert's promoters gave each of them—Gladys Misiewicz, 104, Alice Kass, 99 and Beverly Fisher, 94—tickets to see the crooner live.

The video snowballed on the internet, said Lisa Mervenne, who volunteers at Villa Maria and orchestrated the project. Different versions of the video have more than 70,000 combined views on Facebook.

"I couldn't believe it," Misiewicz said. "All of a sudden I find out I'm actually going to see him on stage in performance. What could be more wonderful?"

After a pre-concert nap, the three ladies and their guests rode to the show in style, picked up by a limousine. They clinked glasses of sparkling cider, toasting to Bennett and friendship.

"It's unbelievable to think that you live a century for all this," said Kass, who turns 100 years old this month. Fisher celebrated her 94th birthday Monday.

The "Cougars" stayed for the entire concert, which lasted just under two hours. Misiewicz said the whole experience was unforgettable.

"We will have something wonderful in common with the three of us," she said. "We just feel as though somebody thought we were something special to have chosen us."

