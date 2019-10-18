GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated its 100-year-anniversary Thursday.

It was established in 1919, and the national organization was founded in 1909.

"President Thomas Benjamin who was the chartering President had the mitigated gall to even do this at that time in history, and so that's what's so amazing," said local President Cle Jackson.

Jackson said the organization's work in recent years has held the powerful accountable.

"As a result of that plan - the 12 point plan - all officers are outfitted in body cams. And as a result, we had a traffic stop study," Jackson said.

The NAACP also got involved when a picture surfaced showing a local student dressed in blackface.

"They hired a chief equity officer, appointed a person of color to the school board and mandated that all of their staff, teachers, and administrators go through this whole diversity training," Jackson said.

A celebration gala is planned for Friday night in downtown Grand Rapids.

