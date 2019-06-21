GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department visited patients at the Helen DeVos Children’s hospital Friday.

GRPD officers took part in board and video games.

This special visit comes in addition to GRPD's monthly visit to the children's hospital. The second Wednesday of every month officers, first responders and community members flash their lights outside of the hospital as part of Project Night Lights.

It's a community involvement opportunity where children at the hospital flash lights from their hospital room windows, and police officers and community members respond with flashlights and headlights.

