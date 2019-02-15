GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Public Library hosts Annual Taste of Soul

The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating the 13th Annual Taste of Soul Sunday this Sunday, Feb. 17. The yearly event, held in honor of Black History Month, offers a chance to see, hear and taste the best of African American culture.

Taste of Soul Sunday has become a must-attend event during Black History Month and successfully embodies the spirit of inclusion.

Sophia Brewer, a GRPL board member and creator of the event, says they are expecting as many as 1,800 guests for the event, which is focused around five areas: Listen, Learn, Create, Eat, Preserve. Local artists, musicians, dancers, authors, historians and restaurateurs are showcased during Taste of Soul Sunday in a way that highlights African American heritage.

However, Brewer says it is exciting to see people from varied communities attend the event in large numbers.

Free food samplings will be provided by local restaurants:

TaDow! BBQ

Irie Kitchen

The Candied Yam

Flavorful Pound Cakes & Treats

Musical guests include:

Guitarist & songwriter, Tom Cutts

Asamu Johnson and the Associates of Blues

National recording artists, Yolonda Lavender

Local group, The Gospel Believers

There will also be an African American pottery workshop, Kids Crafts, Let's Move Dance Party, inspired by former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move campaign, and much more.

Taste of Soul Sunday will be from 1 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the GRPL main branch located at 111 Library St NE. The event is free to attend.

