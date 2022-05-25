Grand Rapids splash pads, public pools open in June

The city's 14 splash pads and 3 pools are set to open on June 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is on its way and that means the weather is almost perfect for some aquatic fun.

The City of Grand Rapid announced that the city's pools and splash pads are opening to the public on June 10 throughout the city.

“Our pools and splash pads offer much needed opportunities to get active and cool off during the summer months,” said David Marquardt, the City’s Parks and Recreation Director. “Thanks to the Parks, Pools and Playgrounds millage passed by Grand Rapids voters in 2019, these important amenities will remain affordable and longstanding community resources.”

City of Grand Rapids Public Pools

The public pools open on Friday, June 10 and will be open daily through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Briggs Park Pool (350 Knapp St. NE)

Martin Luther King Park pool (900 Fuller St. SE)

Richmond Park pool (1101 Richmond St. NW)

Pool Hours

Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission Prices

$1 for Grand Rapids residents 17 and under.

$3 for Grand Rapids residents over 17.

$3 for nonresidents 17 and under.

$5 for nonresidents over 17.

10-hole punch cards are available for $8 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

20-hole punch cards are available for $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Season passes for families up to six people are $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents.

Adult Lap Swim

Lap swim is available for residents over the age of 16 for $2 and nonresidents for $4.

Briggs Park pool on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Richmond Park pool on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

City of Grand Rapids Splash Pads

The city splash pads open on Friday, June 10 and will be open daily through Sunday, Sep. 11. Splash pads are free to use for all visitors.

Aberdeen Park (2230 Eastern Ave. NE)

Alger Park (921 Alger St. SE)

Campau Park (50 Antoine St. SW)

Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE)

Fuller Park (300 Fuller Ave. NE)

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center (851 Madison Ave. SE)

Heartside Park (301 Ionia Ave. SW)

Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE)

Joe Taylor Park (1038 Bemis St. SE)

Lincoln Park (1120 Bridge St. NW)

Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave. NE)

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE)

Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW)

Wilcox Park (100 Youell Ave. SE)

Garfield Park (250 Burton St. SE) - Expected to be completed in August

The city is also hosting recreation programming at and near the city's public pools this summer. The programs available to the public are:

The city will also be offering private rentals of all three city pools this summer for the first time ever. The pools can be rented for up to 100 people and are available on Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a cost of $400 for the two hours.

Rentals need to be made two weeks in advance by calling the Parks and Recreation department at (616) 456-3696.

Find out more about the city's pools and splash pads here.

