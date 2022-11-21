Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5k returns for the 30th year

If you're looking for a way to move your feet before you eat on Thanksgiving, sign up for the 30th annual Turkey Trot in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 30th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k race in downtown Grand Rapids is on, and organizers say there's still plenty of space for more people to sign up.

Organizers say more than 3,500 people have signed up for the Turkey Trot to kick off their Thanksgiving morning.

Registration and packet pickup begins Thursday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 a.m., and the first race kicks off at 8 a.m.

The start and finish of the race are right outside the main entrance of Van Andel Arena at 130 W. Fulton Street.

Runners and walkers are raising money to support Grand Rapids Public Schools students taking part in after-school athletics.

