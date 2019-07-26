ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University hosts Mary Free Bed's 35th annual Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp this week.

Fifty campers from all over Michigan, Indiana and Ohio are participating in this year's week long camp that ends on Friday.

Campers from the ages of seven to 18 try sports such as

Basketball

Cycling

Football

Frisbee golf

Handball

Sled hockey

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Lacrosse

Kayaking

And on Thursday, they had a water fight with the Allendale Fire Department.

"It's just a wonderful thing to have these kids out here and be able to do something that normally they're not able to do," Mike Keefe, the fire chief said.

The fire department will keep participating in the camp as long as Mary Free Bed keeps inviting them, Keefe said.

The camp continues through Friday and is led by instructors who are also competitive wheelchair athletes.

Former campers also help lead the camp as volunteers. This year, almost 100 people volunteered throughout the week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter