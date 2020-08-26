Grant Me Hope: Harmonie

Harmonie loves spending time with her friends and wants to play games with her new family.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Harmonie’s name befits her since she loves singing and dancing and listening to music. She’s an ambassador of good will, too, and is described as a very sweet girl with a good sense of humor.

In addition to music, Harmonie’s other favorite things to do include relaxing, swimming, going to the movies and spending time with friends. Her favorite food is seafood pasta, her favorite color is red and her favorite animal is the owl.

Harmonie says her favorite holiday is Christmas because of the gift exchanges. If she could visit anywhere, Harmonie would travel to Texas because it’s warm there. With her future forever family, Harmonie looks forward to playing and watching movies together.



Harmonie admits that she laughs a lot, especially when she’s with friends. When she’s asked the most important thing she wants others to know about her, Harmonie says, “I can be very sweet and funny.” Others describe Harmonie as an outgoing and enjoyable girl who’s pleasant and hardworking.



Harmonie would do best with a single mom with a strong support network or two parents. Her new parent or parents must be experienced and knowledgeable of the impact of trauma on a child. Harmonie’s new parent or parents must be willing to advocate for the services that will help her. In addition, Harmonie would do best as the only or oldest child in her new forever family. Since Harmonie likes animals, a family with pets would be appropriate. Finally, Harmonie’s new family must be open to letting her maintain her sibling relationships.

You can learn more about Harmonie or other children looking for a family by visiting mare.org, or by calling 1-800-589-6273.

