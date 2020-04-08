Grant Me Hope: Johnathan

Johnathan would love to be the math wiz in your family.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Go ahead, make Johnathan’s day. “Johnathan loves having others test his outstanding math skills,” says his worker. He enjoys testing himself, too, by trying new things such as cooking and baking.

Johnathan is an active young lad who likes being outside and playing basketball and baseball. His favorite positions are center and right field. Johnathan also enjoys playing action-packed video games, watching movies while munching on popcorn and watching TV shows on Netflix and computers. In addition, he likes playing in the tree fort and riding bikes.

Johnathan enjoys caring for animals and says kittens, dogs and bunnies are his favorite critters. He likes orange and lighter shades as his favorite colors. “They remind him of happy thoughts,” Johnathan’s worker says.

When he gets older, Johnathan wants to become a police officer so he can help others, and if he could visit anywhere, he’d travel to Florida to bask in the warmth. When he’s asked about a future forever family, Johnathan says he wants one who’ll love him and never leave him.

His worker calls Johnathan a quick-witted young man who likes telling jokes and watching comedy shows. “Johnathan is a smart, articulate and caring kid who wants to help others and form relationships,” his worker adds. As you might expect, Johnathan’s favorite subject in school is math, and he takes pride in his extraordinary skills.

”Johnathan needs a calm, patient and nurturing family,” his worker says. “He would do best in a home with older siblings or as an only child.” Johnathan’s new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. His new forever family must be willing to let Johnathan maintain his sibling relationships. Since he loves animals, Johnathan wants a family who has pets.

