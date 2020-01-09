Grant Me Hope: Jonathan

Jonathan is a go-getter who loves variety in the activities he enjoys. “Jonathan is constantly on the move,” says a person who knows him. “He enjoys being active and would do best in a high-energy family.” Jonathan likes all sports especially football and basketball. He loves music and carries a radio so he can tune into his favorite sounds. When he’s in the car, Jonathan is quick to find his favorite radio station. In addition to listening to music, he likes dancing to it and hopes to take a hip hop dance class. Jonathan also enjoys playing video games. On his list of favorite things, Jonathan includes steak and the colors yellow and blue. He says he likes shopping and talking with friends. This outgoing and inquisitive young man is adventurous and loves exploring new places and doing new activities. Most of all, Jonathan seeks a forever family who likes celebrating holidays with good company and good food.



Jonathan is a joy to be around, say the people who know him well. “Johnathon is a kind, loving and funny person. He loves to have fun and make people laugh. Johnathon can turn someone's bad day into a great day.”