Grant Me Hope: Leeah

Meet this 9-year-old who is sure to bring a smile to your face.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Get ready for giggles and grins galore when Leeah’s in the house. “Leeah is a ray of sunshine who lights up the room with her smile and her laugh,” says a person who knows her well. Since she’s such a ray of sunshine, it’s natural that her favorite color, pink, is in the rainbow. Leeah loves playing with baby dolls and enjoys playing outdoors. She especially likes going to softball games on the weekend. Leeah says pizza is her favorite food and puppies are her favorite animal. She likes celebrating her birthday and Halloween and Christmas by dancing. When she’s asked about the qualities she wants in a forever family, Leeah says she wants a nice one who has pets. She also looks forward to going to the park with her new family.

One of the people who knows Leeah says she’s “shy but outgoing when you get her out of her shell. She’s a funny girl who loves to play and get silly.” Leeah also is described as sweet, happy and caring. She loves playing with other children and often nurtures those who are younger.

Leeah would do best in a forever family with two understanding and patient parents so she gets the attention and supervision she requires. Her new family needs to make sure Leeah gets the services that will benefit her. Her new parents should have prior experience as well as trauma training. Finally, Leeah would do best as the youngest child in her new family.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

