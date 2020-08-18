Grant Me Hope: Mckanize

Mckanize loves being a kid.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Mckanize’s future dream career seems as though it’d be loads of fun. “I want to be a kid,” she says. And if she doesn’t get her fountain of youth wish, Kenzie, as she prefers, says she’d like to work in a jewelry store.

Kenzie has a good imagination and dreams of having a panda bear, and she wants to travel to China so she can see some pandas. She also likes elephants and koalas. In addition to visiting China, Kenzie wants to travel to Disney World and Australia so she can see kangaroos in the wild.

Kenzie loves playing games, especially with family and friends, and her favorite is Clue. She likes relaxing and watching movies after school, and she enjoys sleeping in and playing card games on the weekends. Kenzie takes pride in learning how to ride a bike.

This active young lady loves to nourish herself with her favorite foods such as Hawaiian pizza, burgers and fries and pineapple.

The most important things Kenzie wants others to know about her are that she’s smart and kind and always tries to stay positive. That positive attitude could come in handy while looking for a forever family. Once she finds one, Kenzie says she hopes they can go to the beach, play in the snow and go on vacation together. Most of all, she wants to be with them forever!



“Kenzie is a sweet and energetic child,” says a person who knows her. She goes on to describe Kenzie as a good girl who does well in school, where she benefits from assistance. Kenzie says her favorite subject is math.



Kenzie would do best with a mom and dad who are experienced and trauma trained. Her new forever family must be fierce advocates for the services that will help her thrive. She also would do best as the only or youngest child in her new family, but it’s not a must. “Just preferable,” says a person who knows her. Finally, her new family must be open to letting Kenzie maintain her sibling relationships.

