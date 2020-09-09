Grant Me Hope: Omario

Omario loves sports and being outside and is looking for a family that can help him reach his full potential.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A huge fan of basketball and football, you might see 15-year-old Omario rooting on the New York Giants and the Michigan State Spartans!

“Omario does like to cook and spend lots of time outside,” said a person who is close to him. “He enjoys video games.”

Omario raced on the BMX biker series and even won trophies. He's also a green belt in karate!

When he was asked what he wants in his forever family, he said he wants one that gives him the freedom to enjoy time outside, a family that's understanding and would love it if he could have a dog.

With help, Omario is working on managing his feelings and gets assistance with his academics, generally he does very well and says he likes math.

Omario says he's happy with a single parent, two moms or a mom and dad. His new parents should have experience and be trauma informed and make sure he gets the assistance he needs to thrive.

