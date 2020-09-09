x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Life

Grant Me Hope: Omario

Omario loves sports and being outside and is looking for a family that can help him reach his full potential.
Credit: Olivia Kippe
A photo of Omario from Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A huge fan of basketball and football, you might see 15-year-old Omario rooting on the New York Giants and the Michigan State Spartans!

“Omario does like to cook and spend lots of time outside,” said a person who is close to him. “He enjoys video games.”

Omario raced on the BMX biker series and even won trophies. He's also a green belt in karate!

When he was asked what he wants in his forever family, he said he wants one that gives him the freedom to enjoy time outside, a family that's understanding and would love it if he could have a dog.

With help, Omario is working on managing his feelings and gets assistance with his academics, generally he does very well and says he likes math.

Omario says he's happy with a single parent, two moms or a mom and dad. His new parents should have experience and be trauma informed and make sure he gets the assistance he needs to thrive.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.