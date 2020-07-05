GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Student leaders at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) are donating $30,000 to the college’s food pantry this month. The money will go toward purchasing items for the food pantry throughout the summer.

The donation was put together by GRCC’s Student Alliance, a campus organization that represents the student body.

“In these difficult times, sticking together and being there for one another is the only way we're going to get through this,” said Student Alliance President Emma Johnson. “As no one can predict the future, we do not know how long we, as a community, will be struggling with COVID-19, along with the side effects of it afterward. Due to this, Student Alliance wanted to make an effort to help students continue to utilize the food pantry and fulfill their basic needs.”

It is the hope of the Student Alliance that the $30,000 donation will keep the food pantry stocked throughout the summer months.

According to GRCC’s Director of Communications David Murray, this is the second time the Student Alliance has voted to donate money in support of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In March, the group donated $8,000 intended for activities and programs, giving $5,500 to the emergency fund and $2,500 to purchase items for the food pantry,” Murray said.

All of these donations are for students who need support. Murray said that the number of students in need of assistance has increased drastically since the beginning of COVID-19. Each week, up to 75 students receive two food bags that include nonperishable items and fresh produce or frozen meat.

Additional items such as toiletries and baby food are also available for those who need them, along with pet food donated by the Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance.

The next food distribution is scheduled for Monday, May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. outside GRCC’s Student Community Center.

Community members who wish to donate can do so at the GRCC Foundation’s donation page.

