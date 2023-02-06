Complete guide to 2023 Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts

On June 2, 3 and 4, the city center will be full of people enjoying art, music, activities and food across several blocks on Ottawa Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The 54th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

On June 2, 3 and 4, the city center will be full of people enjoying art, music, activities and food across several blocks on Ottawa Avenue.

The festival runs on Friday from 5 - 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Find a complete list of everything to do at the festival below.

Art

Artisan Village

Where: Calder Plaza

When: Friday 5 - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What: West Michigan artists are selling handmade art and craft. A percentage of the sales will support the festival.

Artist Demonstrations

Where: Calder Plaza next to Artisan Village

When: All day.

What: West Michigan artists demonstrate their artistic techniques live.

Youth Art Exhibit

Where: Skywalk level at DeVos Place Convention Center

When: May 30 - June 16. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily

What: West Michigan artists aged 5-12 show off their work.

Regional Arts Exhibition

Art from all over the region will be displayed at six galleries in the Grand Rapids area throughout the three-day festival. The galleries can be found at:

Frames Unlimited South: 2964 28th St SE Kentwood

2964 28th St SE Kentwood Frames Unlimited North: 2964 28th St SE Grand Rapids

2964 28th St SE Grand Rapids Grand Valley Artists Gallery: 2661 29th St SE Grand Rapids

2661 29th St SE Grand Rapids Muse GR: 727 Leonard St NW Grand Rapids

727 Leonard St NW Grand Rapids Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archive: 87 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids

87 Monroe Center St NW Grand Rapids PaLatté Cofee and Art: 150 Fulton St E Grand Rapids

Activities

Chalk the Walk

Where: Between Federal Building and Calder Plaza

When: Friday 5 - 7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sunday 12 - 3:30 p.m.

What: Create sidewalk art with chalk.

Fun with Printmaking

Where: Ottawa Avenue in front of Calder Plaza

When: Saturday 1 - 4 p.m., 6 - 9 p.m., Sunday 12 - 3 p.m.

What: Make your own festival souvenir t-shirt.

Mad Hatter

Where: South side of Federal Building

When: Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

What: Kids age 4-12 can create fun hats.

Paint-In

Where: Pearl at Ottawa Ave

When: All day

What: Kids and adults can create their own works of art with water-based paints.

Relief Printing

Where: Ottawa Ave

When: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

What: Make relief printings.

Rubber Stamping

Where: Ottawa Ave

When: Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

What: Create unique greeting cards and more with rubber stamps and ink.

Swing'n Art

Where: Patio area on the North side of the City Building

When: Friday 5 - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 12 - 3:30 p.m.

What: Create two-dimensional artwork. Must be at least 13 years old and 54 inches tall to participate.

TypeWriter 101

Where: Ottawa Ave in front of Artisan Village

When: Friday 5 - 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

What: Use a vintage typewriter.

Food Booths

Zinser Family Council / Watchdogs Barry G's Italian Ice The Jamaican Way Patty Matters Underground Cookie Club Chinese Association of West Michigan Outlaw Roasted Corn Fire and Rice Paella Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Pressed In Time B.D.'s BBQ Dune Buggy Food Truck Saanse Filipino Cuisine Kenowa Hills Instrumental Music Boosters Tacos El Cunado-Bridge St. Semifreddo Tamales Mary Big Ed's BBQ Big Mike's Kettle Corn Dolce Mini Cakes Beecher's Pretzels Lost Art Burger #Frostbite Shaved Ice Beltline Bar West Michigan Asian American Association

Performances

Five six are set up throughout the festival with performances that range from bands, to dancers, to choruses and orchestras. Lots of different genres of music will be performed over the three days like country, rock, world music, hip hop, jazz and much more.

The performances take place on six stages: Calder Stage, Circle Stage, City Stage, Clocktower Stage, DiSuvero Stage and the Indoor Classical Stage.

Some of the headliners of the festival include: Hey Marco!, Pretoria, Funkle Jesse, Beer City Saxes, Silverado Band, Nathan Walton and The Remedy, Gorgeous Nightmare, DRINK THEIR BLOOD, Feeding Grizzlies, The Smokin' Dobroleles, Hark-Up and Rev Charles' PotatoeBabies.

You can find a complete schedule of the performances and times here.

Find additional information about the festival at FestivalGR.org.

