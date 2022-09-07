Your guide to apple orchards in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every September in West Michigan, dozens of apple orchards open up to sell their farm grown produce.
Below you will find a list of the apple orchards you can visit in West Michigan. Some offer "you pick" options, while others sell fresh cider and donuts and some even offer extras like corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
To get a complete list of what is available at each orchard just click the link to their website or Facebook page.
West Michigan Apple Orchards
Apple Valley Corn Maze and Fun Farm - 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW
Blok Orchard - 6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada
Brechting Farms - 1307 6 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park
Bush's Apples - 2374 M-20, New Era
Cotant's Farm Market & Greenhouse - 2500 S M-37 Hwy, Hastings
Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze - 6054 124th Ave, Fennville
D K Orchards - 18203 8th Ave, Conklin
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm - 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids
Fruit Ridge Hayrides - 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City
Gavin Orchards Retail - 16495 40th Ave, Coopersville
Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland
Grandview Orchards - 1118 Riley St, Hudsonville
Grange Fruit Farm - 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford
Green Tree Orchards - 4375 10 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
Hill Brothers Orchards - 6159 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids
Klein Cider Mill & Market - 2151 10 Mile Rd NW Sparta
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo - 4180 M-20, New Era
Moelker Orchards & Farm Market - 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
Rasch Cherry & Apple Market - 17647 40th Ave, Conklin
Red Barn Market - 3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell
Rennhack Orchards Market - 3731 W Polk Rd, Hart
Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery - 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids
Schwallier's Country Basket - 1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
Steffens Orchard - 4334 13 Mile Road NW, Sparta
Versluis Orchards - 72 Maynard NW, Grand Rapids
Wells Orchard - 8993 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
If you know of an apple orchard that isn't on this list, let us know and we will be sure to add it. Happy picking!
