Your guide to apple orchards in West Michigan

Apple orchards all across West Michigan are opening up this September and inviting people to come out and get fresh fall fruit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every September in West Michigan, dozens of apple orchards open up to sell their farm grown produce.

Below you will find a list of the apple orchards you can visit in West Michigan. Some offer "you pick" options, while others sell fresh cider and donuts and some even offer extras like corn mazes and pumpkin patches.

To get a complete list of what is available at each orchard just click the link to their website or Facebook page.

West Michigan Apple Orchards

Apple Valley Corn Maze and Fun Farm - 7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW

Blok Orchard - 6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada

Brechting Farms - 1307 6 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park

Bush's Apples - 2374 M-20, New Era

Cotant's Farm Market & Greenhouse - 2500 S M-37 Hwy, Hastings

Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze - 6054 124th Ave, Fennville

D K Orchards - 18203 8th Ave, Conklin

Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm - 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids

Fruit Ridge Hayrides - 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City

Gavin Orchards Retail - 16495 40th Ave, Coopersville

Gull Meadow Farms - 8544 Gull Road, Richland

Grandview Orchards - 1118 Riley St, Hudsonville

Grange Fruit Farm - 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford

Green Tree Orchards - 4375 10 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Hill Brothers Orchards - 6159 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Klein Cider Mill & Market - 2151 10 Mile Rd NW Sparta

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo - 4180 M-20, New Era

Moelker Orchards & Farm Market - 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Rasch Cherry & Apple Market - 17647 40th Ave, Conklin

Red Barn Market - 3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell

Rennhack Orchards Market - 3731 W Polk Rd, Hart

Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery - 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids

Schwallier's Country Basket - 1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Steffens Orchard - 4334 13 Mile Road NW, Sparta

Versluis Orchards - 72 Maynard NW, Grand Rapids

Wells Orchard - 8993 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

If you know of an apple orchard that isn't on this list, let us know and we will be sure to add it. Happy picking!

