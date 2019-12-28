MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources announced a virtual race that would help habitats in our state. The Happy Little 5K Run for the Trees is a Bob Ross themed virtual race happening between April 17 and 26.

You can do the virtual race whenever you want and it does not matter how you reach the finish line — you just have to complete the race between April 17 and 26, which encompasses Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Registration for the race opens Jan. 1 and participants will get a Happy Little T-shirt, as well as a Bob Ross finisher's medal. Participation is limited to 25,000 people. The race costs $34 per person (plus a 2% processing fee) and approximately $10 from each registration will support tree-planting efforts at state parks all around Michigan.

For more information on the Happy Little 5K Run for the Trees, click here.

If you have any questions you can email Michelle Coss at CossM@Michigan.gov.

