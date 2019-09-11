GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays have arrived and with them the endless tables of snacks, holiday parties and increased activities. This is a time of year that we can really let our best habits disappear. It doesn’t have to be that way! You can avoid the extra pounds during the holidays by following a few tips. Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness has some tips to help you keep yourself in check.

Self-Care

Often the first thing to disappear is our focus on our own self-care. During other parts of the year, it can be easier to carve time out for yourself and not focus entirely on other people's needs, wants, schedules, and plans. Giving up on your own self-care routine and needs means you won't be at your best for anyone else either. So, like always, take care of yourself first. That means sleeping more than just a few hours and making sure the sleep you get is good. That also means giving yourself some downtime, even just a few minutes of the day, to give yourself a moment to rest and reset. You should also think good thoughts. The holidays are a time to be thankful, show people you love them and remember how much you are loved. Keep that in mind as you try to plan three gatherings, see the school play, and still get all the shopping done on time.

Eat healthy

Eating poorly during the holidays is an annual event. Keep your health goals in mind as you celebrate this year.

If you are asked to bring a dish to pass, make sure yours is a healthy option, like a veggie tray, or low-calorie dessert.

Don't stand by the food table. You'll be more tempted to munch.

Don't go to a party hungry.

Watch how much alcohol you consume.

Focus on the people and the conversation rather than the food.

Keep moving

Find time to fit in some kind of activity, even if it isn't a strenuous workout. Keeping active will help keep those extra pounds at bay and can even help lower your stress level.

