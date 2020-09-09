HealthWest takes popular upcoming veterans' conference virtual and finds there are benefits

The annual ReCon Resilience Conference will be virtual this year, with speakers and presentations aimed at helping veterans and their families.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — HealthWest serves children and adults with developmental disabilities, mental illness, or substance use concerns. Formerly known as Muskegon County Community Mental Health, the organization is also dedicated meeting the needs of local veterans.

The annual ReCon Resilience Conference will be virtual this year, with speakers and presentations aimed at helping veterans and their families. While taking the conference virtual has its challenges, organizers say there may be some benefits, including finding help from people who are hurting, in the comfort of their own homes.

You can find more information about HealthWest and the ReCon Resilience Conference at www.healthwest.net.

ReCon Veterans Resilience Conference

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Virtual and FREE!

To register: www.reconevent.org

