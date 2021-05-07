Healthy fitness workout for the active mom-to-be

It's a COVID baby boom at the Barre Code Grand Rapids, and expecting instructors and clients are embracing the healthy fitness lifestyle for moms and moms-to-be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's a COVID baby boom at the Barre Code Grand Rapids! Right now four instructors, including studio owner Stacie Thomas are expecting a baby and are seen as a go-to resource for pregnant or new moms who need to modify movements during fitness classes.

A question often on the minds of pregnant women is “Can I really exercise while I’m pregnant?” According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, "regular physical activity in all phases of life, including pregnancy, promotes health benefits. Pregnancy is an ideal time for maintaining or adopting a healthy lifestyle."

The barre workout has no easy fitness routine, but Stacie Thomas says its just important to find the right intensity for you. There are a lot of the exercises done in a barre class that focus on the right muscles to support a mama’s to-be growing body.

“Your body started to change, your balance shifts, and you are really focusing on breathing through intense periods of class and its preparing you for labor," says Stacie. "A lot of work we do is strengthening the back, the backside of the body to prepare to offset the growth in the front side of the body, and Helping them feel confident and strong as they navigate their pregnancy, mentally and physically.”

Of course you don’t have to be pregnant to take a barre class, but you could do it to get in shape well ahead of planning to grow a family, or well after your family is grown. Stacie says one of the biggest benefits of committing to a workout with Barre Code Grand Rapids is not only physical, but emotional too.

“It's not a full class of pregnant women but they are popping up more and more which we love to see it," Stacie says. "You’re getting time for yourself. We encourage all of our clients but of course our mamas to really take time to put back into their own mind and body so that they can go out and navigate the world as a mom and taking care of other little people.”

For Barre Code Grand Rapids Mother’s Day membership discounts, the upcoming ‘Mommy and me’ classes, and the reopening of their “kids room”, where trained staff can supervise children while parents are in classes at the studio, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.