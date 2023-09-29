HEARTWARMING | Michigan State Police share happy ending for abandoned vulnerable adult

Takai Crute is now living in Richmond, VA. Her aunt, Kesha Crute petitioned Kalamazoo family court and was granted full legal and physical custody of her neice.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 22-year-old Takai Crute was found abandoned in Kalamazoo County back in April.

A hiker found her in the Al Sabo land preserve in Texas Township, with nothing but a garbage bag of clothing.

Police called her a "Living Jane Doe" as she had no identification on her.

Takai was unable to communicate with authorities and they were unable to identify her. She was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for medical care and evaluation.

Takai was in good health and they were quickly able to identify her. She had been left abandoned in the woods by her mother. Six weeks later, Takai's aunt began her battle for custody.

Now, Michigan State Police (MSP) reported on the social media platform X that battle is over, as they said the heartbreaking story has a "most perfect & heartwarming ending."

The post explained Takai Crute is now living in Richmond, VA. Her aunt, Kesha Crute petitioned Kalamazoo family court and was granted full legal and physical custody of her neice.

"Paw Paw Post D/Sgt. Nick Peters worked tirelessly with the family & Adult Protective Services to ensure Takai would be placed in a loving home. Her before & after pic says at all!" said MSP in their post.

MSP shared how proud they are of the investigative work done by the Paw Paw post personnel and all the care and concern they showed for Takai as they shared her story as their "highlight of the month."

MSP also reported on their X profile that a misdemeanor vulnerable adult abuse/neglect (4th degree) warrant has been issues for Angela Crute, Takai's mother, by the Kalamazoo prosecutor's office. She has not yet been arrested as the warrant is not extraditable and she is currently living in Kentucky.

