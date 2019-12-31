ALPENA, Mich. — The new year already is looking good for a server at a small-town restaurant in Michigan.

Danielle Franzoni says she got a $2,020 tip Sunday on a bill that was only $23.

The 31-year-old single mother says, “Things like this don't happen to people like me.”

Franzoni works at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena.

She says she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build savings.

