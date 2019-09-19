WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You could call it just ‘claw-ful!’ But this story has the purrrrrr-fect ending thanks to a group of firefighters.

That’s after a cat got trapped and needed the help of rescuers. The Winston-Salem fire department saved the stuck cat that was trapped in a home’s air condition ductwork! Fire crews said the kitty is doing well and is just paw-some in every way possible.

Meow-bout that!

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Cats Are Good For Your Mental, Physical Health

RELATED: Meet Mr. B | Just a Fat Cat Looking for a Good Home

RELATED: Kitten Gets Stuck Under Car, Finds New Home With Greensboro Firefighter Who Saved Him

RELATED: Cinderella the burned cat gets her fairy tale ending

RELATED: That new 'CATS' the live-action musical trailer broke the internet