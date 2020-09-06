Child with Cerebral Palsy doesn't let COVID-19 stop her growth

Chien's whole schedule was changed when the COVID-19 pandemic started and the stay at home order was implemented.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a downer on most people, but 12-year-old ShenaLi Chien has not let the virus slow down her growth or her continued progress.

Chien has Cerebral Palsy, a group of disorders that “affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture,” according to Chris Mills, Media and External Reactions Specialist at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

In December, Chien had selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery in attempt to help her walk better in the future.

The surgery went well, and Chien recovered with inpatient rehabilitation at the hospital and then did outpatient therapy for four to five weeks, according to Mills.

But her whole schedule was changed when the COVID-19 pandemic started and the stay at home order was implemented.

After that, Chien’s therapy was switched from in-person visits to virtual therapy. While this was a big change, the staff at Mary Free Bed stepped up to make the appointments fun and creative.

“Sessions have included different music themes and costumes and even an island cruise, because a therapist’s spring break trip was canceled due to the virus,” Mills said.

While physical therapy isn’t the most exciting thing for a 12-year-old, Mills said Chien now looks forward to the appointments.

