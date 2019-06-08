SPRING LAKE, Mich. — It's a day of giving for Weiss Chiropractic Wellness Center. The organization donated 100% of its proceeds Tuesday to Berkley Samdal, a 12-year-old girl battling Leukemia.

Dr. Mike Weiss, owner of Weiss Chiropractic, said the gift came as a result of his mother Lois, commonly referred to as Bubba, who died six years ago and her dedication to children and family in need. His organization, We Fight for Bubba, financially aids one family each year whose child is battling cancer.

"She would love it. I think it’s amazing that six years down the road she can still give, so I like that," he explained.

Berkley was diagnosed with leukemia in July, just a week after her parents said she presented abnormal behavior, like constant sleepiness, headaches, achy legs and bruising.

"If you think there’s something wrong with your kid, get them checked out," her father, Jeramy Samdal, said.

Tuesday's proceeds, including adjustments, new patient referrals and drop in patients, will go to Samdal and her family. The wellness center will also collect sponsorship from Bubba's 5k event, registration for the upcoming #RunForBerks race as well as raffle tickets to put toward the fund.

"People really care about wanting to help and they’re not just doing it because it makes them look good. They actually want to help," Berkley said.

Berkley passed the act of kindness on. A few weeks ago she decided to donate her hair to other children suffering hair loss.

"I didn’t want to experience a whole head of hair like thinning and falling out...It makes it a little easier for me and so I could donate it so other people could use it," she explained.

She is also helping to host a blood drive on Sept. 21 at Idle Hour, her parent's restaurant.

"The blood banks are very low, and that's what's keeping me and other people healthy daily...I really want people to donate, so that I can help other people too," Berkley said.

The office encouraged community members to follow #FightLikeBerks to keep up with Berkley's progress.

