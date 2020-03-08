Comstock Park man thanks God after living through serious crash

"I’m convinced it’s by God’s grace and supernatural intervention that saved my life."

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park man is recovering in his home after a serious crash last month.

Sixty-year-old Donald Rawson was heading home from work on Monday, July 20 when police say he crashed his Toyota Camry into a large trailer being driven by another vehicle.

The other driver was not reported injured, and Rawson was rescued from his car and later taken to Spectrum's Butterworth Hospital.

Rawson doesn't remember much about the accident but does remember regaining consciousness while safety officials used the jaws of life to extract him from the vehicle.

"I was packed in the car like a sardine in a can," Rawson said.

Rawson suffered a broken arm, broken ribs, a smashed vertebrae, and brain bleed, along with other serious injuries.

"I had a team of nurses and physicians on both sides of the bed and they were proceeding to pick all glass off my body. I was covered in glass and debris," he recalls.

After just a few days and a rushed surgery, Rawson was surprised to get the green light to go home, saying only an act of God could justify his physical status.

"There is no logical explanation how a person can stay alive and survive that wreck," Rawson said, "I’m convinced it’s by God’s grace and supernatural intervention that saved my life."

Rawson said he's been leaning on his family to get through the rest of his recovery, which is expected to take months.

He asked his sons to recover his vehicle, so he could collect his personal belongings inside of it. It now sits at the end of his driveway, torn apart from the crash.

While Rawson said he doesn't plan to keep the vehicle, he told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, it shows the grace of God over him and his family.

"As a result of this tragedy, we'll be drawn closer together and closer to our Lord," Rawson added.

