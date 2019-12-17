On Dec. 1, three police officers from different agencies were injured by gunfire during a home invasion Kalamazoo County. The previous day, a Battle Creek police officer was shot three times. And a week before that, a Detroit Police officer was shot and killed.

These types of incidents are stressful for the community, but even more so for police departments.

One Wisconsin woman, though, has made it her mission the ease the fear and stress of officer-involved shootings. Jennifer Clark, the owner of Jen's Sweet Treats, went on a tour to those Michigan police agencies and hand-delivered cupcakes.

The Battle Creek Police Department posted about Clark's kindness on their Facebook page saying, "Your actions and the actions of others in support of police officers mean more than we could ever express."

Clark also went to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office—they each had an officer who was shot in the home invasion incident earlier this month.

Cupcakes and sweet treats were also delivered to law enforcement in Detroit, Eaton Rapids, Saginaw and Paw Paw.

This generosity is not unusual for Clark. Reports from Wisconsin show that she donated 3,100 cupcakes for first responders working on Thanksgiving this year and she raised $10,000 for the families of two fallen officers.

