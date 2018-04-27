The father-son duo that is competing in the Ironman Championship were surprised with a free flight to the competition on Under Armour's corporate jet.

Jeff and Johnny Agar are the duo that make up Team Agar. The pair compete in triathlons and marathons. Jeff Agar swims, bikes and runs for two because his son, Johnny, has cerebral palsy.

Under Armour found out that Jeff Agar was planning on driving 18 hours to get to the competition to participate in the 140+ mile triathlon. They surprised the Agars with the flight, which will only take two and a half hours.

Under Armour also surprised the Agar family with tickets to the Astros game on Wednesday night, May 2, and an exclusive meet and greet with Justin Verlander who is Johnny Agar's favorite athlete.

Verlander gave Johnny a pep talk ahead of the race.

