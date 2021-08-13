Going Viral: Ernie Johnson shares moving speech with Alabama football team

Johnson’s speech has gone viral for all the right reasons, moving people across the country.

Ernie Johnson is an award-winning host on TNT’s Inside the NBA. This week, the sportscaster was asked to speak to the Alabama football team, and boy did he provide.

Johnson’s speech has gone viral for all the right reasons, moving people across the country.

In his speech, he told the team about how he and his wife – after having two kids of their own – decided to adopt a child from Romania with muscular dystrophy. He wasn’t expected to live past his teenage years.

The main message? Everybody has value. You can watch the full speech below:

