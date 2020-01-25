GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday afternoon, a Grand Rapids boy dropped the mic when he sang with the cast of Hamilton at a local restaurant.

Harrison Wepman, a 6th grader who is entering City High Middle School, stood up at Littlebird restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids and sang "Guns and Ships" with the cast.

Wepman performed most of the rapping part of the song. His parents own the restaurant, which has hosted celebrities in the past. Notably, Justin Bieber was spotted there in 2018.

After Wepman finished rapping, the cast burst into applause. Watch the moment here, which was sent by :

The Broadway musical sensation Hamilton is performing at DeVos Performance Hall through Feb. 9.

