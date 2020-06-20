GRPD officer brings basketball hoop to community kids

On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson delivered the hoop, along with a new basketball and a pump.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department shared a heartwarming story yesterday about an officer helping some Grand Rapids kids keep their basketball passions alive.

Last week, Officer M. Johnson came across some community kids playing basketball while she was on patrol. When she approached the kids to see how they were doing, she noticed their hoop was worn and almost unusable.

After making this observation and noticing how much the kids loved playing the game together, Johnson got to work looking for a new hoop.

According to GRPD, Johnson asked her family and friends if anyone had a hoop they weren’t using. A family friend ended up having an unused hoop and donated it to Johnson to give to the kids.

On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson delivered the hoop, along with a new basketball and a pump, with her husband, who is also a member of the GRPD.

“We are glad that we were able to hear about and share this story since so many like it go unnoticed every day,” the Facebook post reads.

