GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 9-year-old Grand Rapids boy got a special birthday celebration from our officers.

Officer Lynema saw Thomas Daniel chasing after a school bus one morning and when the bus didn't stop, Lynema did. Thomas missed the bus and knew that his mother wouldn't be able to give him a ride, but Lynema stepped up and made sure Thomas made it to school.

On the way to school, Thomas mentioned to Officer Lynema that it was his birthday. Thomas then admitted to Officer Lynema he was nervous no one at school would show up to his party later that day -- saying he's often bullied at school.

GRPD says Officer Lynema made it to Thomas' party, but besides Thomas' siblings, he was the only one there.

The next day, Officer Lynema rallied up a couple other officers and surprised Thomas with a Krispy Kreme donut cake, presents and a singing quartet.

Thomas called the surprise his best birthday ever.

GRPD shared the special birthday announcement on their Facebook Tuesday morning.

GRPD officers celebrated a local 9-year-old's birthday after no one showed up to his party.

GRPD / Facebook

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.