LOWELL, Mich. — John Miner turned 85 years old on Sunday. But because of coronavirus, that made having any kind of in-person celebration dangerous.

Instead Miner's family drove to his house in Lowell, gathered on his front lawn and serenaded him with 'Happy Birthday' from afar. Deb Canfield, Miner's daughter, said this was his first birthday in 63 years without his wife.

The whole family also stood six-feet apart on his lawn.

Canfield said her dad has never seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic.

"He said the only comparison he has was WWII when he was a kid. He was born in 1935. He was 10 when the war ended," Canfield said.

Watch the birthday celebration here:

