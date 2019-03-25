BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Most of the time, haircuts cost you money, but on Sunday people got a free cut and raised funds instead. Hundreds gathered inside 84th Street Pub and Grille for St. Baldrick’s 6th annual head-shaving fundraiser.

The event featured raffles, food, drinks and more as attendees sponsored participants to go under the buzzer.

“It gets a little bit bigger every year, and next year we need tissues on the tables,” Volunteer Event Organizer Pat Schrager said. He added that the stories of cancer survivors and their families always touch the audience.

Schrager said St. Baldricks is the largest funder of childhood cancer research outside of the federal government, and in the last six years the volunteer-based group raised $450,000. That money goes to help West Michigan patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Schrager said the event holds special meaning to him.

“The lady who runs the event with us, her daughter had cancer at five. She’s here; she’s here with us. She’s 23 and 18 years cancer free. So when a friend of mine from high school started shaving his head for St. Baldricks, I donated, tried to talk my wife into it being a good idea for me to shave my head. I finally got ‘do whatever you want to do.’ I shaved my head and I’ve been shaving my head ever since,” he said.

The aforementioned cancer survivor, Allison Slagter, said she appreciates the community’s support.

“It brings a positive element to what I went through, instead of having like a negative outlook on it,” she said.

St. Baldrick’s goal was to raise $120,000. While the group is still counting the money they made during Sunday’s event, their online account showed more than $70,000 raised.

Slagter said this money is needed to help find a cure to various cancers and give kids back their life.

“Eventually they can get through it, and they can be a kid again,” she said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.