GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 has impacted nearly every facet of life, and for many families it's been very hard. Through job loss, health concerns, and social distancing -- Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is reminding the community to stay strong.
The hospital's music therapy team came up with a creative idea called a "virtual choir." With a little help from the hospital school program, Music Therapist Bridget Sova, requested the community send original video clips of themselves singing “Lean on Me” to create a virtual choir for patients who are at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital during this trying time.
The message is simple: "Though COVID-19 has kept us apart, in reality, we are closer now than ever before."
The hospital received video submissions from across the country and put them together in a renedition of "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers. Helen DeVos shared the video on Facebook Wednesday morning.
“Music really does have healing powers, and we all could benefit from a smile right about now," Sova said. “My hope was that the virtual choir would lift spirits for patients inside the hospital and create a sense of community for friends and family who aren’t able to visit right now.”
This is the second time the community has used "Lean on Me" to garner support. An a capella group at Grand Valley State University created their own video to spread messages of positivity during the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
