GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 has impacted nearly every facet of life, and for many families it's been very hard. Through job loss, health concerns, and social distancing -- Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is reminding the community to stay strong.

The hospital's music therapy team came up with a creative idea called a "virtual choir." With a little help from the hospital school program, Music Therapist Bridget Sova, requested the community send original video clips of themselves singing “Lean on Me” to create a virtual choir for patients who are at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital during this trying time.

The message is simple: "Though COVID-19 has kept us apart, in reality, we are closer now than ever before."

The hospital received video submissions from across the country and put them together in a renedition of "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers. Helen DeVos shared the video on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Lean on Me Virtual Choir (1).mp4 We asked, and the community showed their support for our patients at Spectrum Health. Videos were submitted from across the country to be united into one virtual choir. The message: Though COVID-19 has kept us apart, in reality, we are closer now than ever before. #InThisTogether Posted by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

“Music really does have healing powers, and we all could benefit from a smile right about now," Sova said. “My hope was that the virtual choir would lift spirits for patients inside the hospital and create a sense of community for friends and family who aren’t able to visit right now.”

This is the second time the community has used "Lean on Me" to garner support. An a capella group at Grand Valley State University created their own video to spread messages of positivity during the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO:

Check out these other heartwarming stories during the COVID-19 pandemic:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.