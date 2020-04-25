HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream wants to thank essential workers in Michigan by giving them free ice cream.

The West Michigan ice cream brand restored its Random Acts of Ice Cream program to help people send thank yous to essential workers who are on the front lines during the pandemic.

Nominators can share why the healthcare hero should receive an ice cream treat during this pandemic.

Hudsonville said it plans to ship a number of boxes each week. The ice cream pints will be delivered directly to the homes of the essential workers.

The program will continue throughout the summer.

"We are incredibly grateful to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are fighting the virus and caring for our families, friends and neighbors. We want to show our thanks by sending boxes of Hudsonville pints directly to their doors," Hudsonville says on their website.

Hudsonville is also working directly with hospital systems throughout the Midwest to deliver pints of ice cream to staff members. They are aiming to deliver 100,000 pints over the next month.

