Dolly Parton just unveiled her new Jeni's ice cream flavor

The flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Please don't wake up from this dream", because Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream just announced the collab of the century.

After teasing out an illustration of Dolly Parton in an Instagram mosaic last week , Jeni's confirmed the collab with the Queen of Country.

On Thursday, Dolly Parton posted a photo with her new ice cream flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

"’I've teamed up with @JenisIceCreams to create my very own flavor in support of @imaginationlibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8," Parton wrote on Instagram.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie is Jeni’s ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.