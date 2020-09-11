LeRoy Marcus of Kernersville is celebrating his 100th birthday Tuesday! The WWII veteran was just honored by his family over the weekend.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It’s not everyday you get to celebrate your birthday, especially a milestone as great as 100 years old!

LeRoy Marcus of Kernersville is celebrating his 100th birthday Tuesday.

The WWII veteran was just honored by family over the weekend.

His family said he’s lived most of his life in Iowa until his two daughters moved their parents to North Carolina for the two to be closer to them.

Happy Birthday LeRoy Marcus!

