‘I learn just as much from these students as they learn from me,’ local deputy and mentor says

A Kent Co. Sheriff’s Deputy spends his Wednesday mornings mentoring local middle school students.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Every Wednesday morning, Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Douglas does something unique that he’s not required to do. He picks up a fresh batch of baked goods and swings by Mill Creek Middle School in Comstock Park where he mentors a handful of students.

The mentoring program started last year when his former partner took a job at the school, then recruited him to come in on a weekly basis. Douglas specifically mentors young boys, and there’s a reason for that.

“Some of these kids don’t have a male figure in their life to guide them and teach them guy stuff. So that’s why I go with males. Some of these kids just need guidance,” he said. “I learn just as much from these students as they learn from me. So it’s a give and take relationship, and I love it. It’s fun.”

Douglas said sometimes the boys just need someone to listen. Typical conversations involve things like grades, relationships, and of course sports. This week, Douglas taught the boys how to properly tie a necktie, then gave each of them their own tie.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.