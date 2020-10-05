CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — It’s Mother’s Day, a day to celebrate mom. But for many, the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to remain physically apart. Just open any social media site and it’s flooded with Mother’s Day messages from children who long for a hug from their mom.

While today may bring sadness to some people, it’s also inspiring us all to show our love for mom in the most extraordinary ways.

On Sunday, ten-year-old Noah, sheltering in place with his family on Cross Lake, Maine, decided to create a unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day card by shoveling an “I love you” message into the snow.

Maine boy shovels sweet Mother’s Day message for mom into the snow.

Jim Gamage

His father, Jim Gamage, says when they were finished with their creation, they called Noah’s mom over to the window to open the shades. “When she did Noah had the letter taped on the window for her to see and then obviously, she then saw the snow card with us making a heart with our hands,” said Gamage.

Whether or not you get to celebrate your mom in person today, Noah shows us that there is always a way to make her feel extra special.

RELATED: Mother's Day this year means getting creative from afar

RELATED: Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Martin Short return for 'SNL' Mother's Day finale